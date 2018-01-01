Hue personal wireless lighting
    Wireless installation
    Recall your four favorite scenes anywhere in your home at the touch of a button. Use Philips Hue Tap as a remote control and turn all your lights off at the same time. Completely wireless and works without batteries, for your comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      0%<H<80% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      0°C - 40°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Portable
      Yes
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Lifetime
      50.000 clicks
    • Diameter
      75 mm
    • The bridge
      Max. 25 hue taps per bridge
      Works without batteries
      Zigbee Green Power protocol, I
      Frequency band 2400–2483.5MHz
      Range: 15 – 30m
      Freestanding use or wall mount
    • Number of configurable buttons
      4
    • Height
      25
    • Weight
      90
    The switch
    • Configurable buttons
      4
    • Frequency band
      2400 - 2483.5 MHz
    • IP rating
      IP20
    • Lifetime
      50000 clicks
    • Max Tap switches per bridge
      25 if no other switches linked
    • Mounting options
      freestanding
    • Switch diameter
      75 mm
    • Weight of switch
      90 g
    What's in the box
    • Hue Tap switch
      1
    What's supported
    • Philips Hue App
      IOS 11 and later
      Android 7.0 and later
    Packaging dimensions & weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      8718696752005
    • Net weight
      0.100 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.154 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      5.500 cm
    • Width
      8.800 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001115263
    With the Tap switch you can recall 4 different pre-set light scenes or switch lights on/off by pressing a button. Use the app to setup your personal scenes or scenes that are created by lighting designers. You can use the Tap switch without opening the Philips Hue App and even when your Wi-Fi is disconnected.

    Mount the Tap switch anywhere with the included mounting plate, or detach it and carry it with you as you move through your home. Set the right mood for every moment of the day.

    You can also use Philips Hue tap switch as a remote control for your comfort

    The Tap switch is powered by kinetic energy, which means that when you press the light switch you generate sufficient energy to control your smart lights. A truly wireless, battery less, solution.

    This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge

