Philips Hue gradient linear bar extension

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar extension
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Close up of backside of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar extension
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About the Philips Hue gradient linear bar extension

Bring even more functional and ambiance lighting to match every moment in the kitchen or any space around the home. Extend your gradient linear bar setup with this extension. Link a series of gradient linear bars up to a total length of 3 meters with a total of five lights. Bring a gradient of color and white light to every corner of kitchen or spaces where you have cabinets or shelves. Full-spectrum daylight delivers every tone of white light to the space, while Chromasync ensures precision color-matching across the lights for a seamless look. Control your lights your way — with the app, voice, or smart controls. Unlock automations and more advanced features with a Hue Bridge.

  • Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)
  • Gradient wall-washing effects
  • Chromasync™ precision color matching
  • DIY friendly
  • Control & customize with Hue app
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay