Hue Essential strip light 5m
Temporarily out of stock
About the Hue Essential strip light 5m
The Hue Essential strip light is the simple and accessible way to bring decorative lighting to any space inside your home without compromising light quality. The Essential strip light creates a beautiful ambiance by washing walls with a gradient of colorful light to match every mood or occasion. Easily install and conceal the strip light behind TV setups, under bookshelves, or behind bedroom furniture. Customize the strip light by cutting it to perfectly fit any space. Take the first step into the world of Hue smart lighting — control with the Hue app or by using your voice with a Smart Home assistant, set automations, and choose from dozens of light scenes.
- Customizable scenes and effects
- RGBIC technology
- Cut to fit any space
- Unlock all features with Hue Bridge
- App and voice control
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103096425
Design and finishing
- Color
- Multi Color
- Color(s)
- multi
- Material
- Silicone
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 15,000
Environmental
- Operational humidity
- IP20: suitable for use in indooor
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Color changing (LED)
- Yes
- Dimmable
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- -
String light/Lightstrip
- Cut ability
- Yes
- Extendibility
- No
- Input Voltage
- 220V-240V
- Length
- 5,000 mm
Miscellaneous
- Type
- Light Strips
Packaging dimensions & weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103096425
- Net weight
- 0.22 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.38 kg
- Height
- 186.5 mm
- Length
- 81.5 mm
- Width
- 188.5 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004294904
Packaging information
- EAN
- 8721103096425
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 1
- Power
- 15.3
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 2 mm
- Overall length
- 5,000 mm
- Overall width
- 9.8 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Mains power
- 220-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
- EPREL Registration Number
- 2471211
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available