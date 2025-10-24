Essential BR30 - E26 smart bulb - 650 lm - 7.2W
Step into the world of smart lighting with this Philips Hue Essential bulb, featuring full color and tunable white light that you can easily adjust from warm and cozy to cool white light. Set the perfect mood with smooth dimming, millions of colors, and a library of light scenes designed by our experts—or create your own! Compatible with all Philips Hue products.
Current price is $34.99
Product highlights
- Up to 650 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white (2200-6500K)
- Dimmable to 2% brightness
- Essential color
- Control using app or voice
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes