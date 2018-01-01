Hue personal wireless lighting
    Bridge

    046677458478
    • Simple setup
    • Smart control
    • Add up to 50 lights
    • Control with your voice
    Bridge

    The brains of the Philips Hue smart lighting system, the Hue Bridge allows you to connect and control up to 50 lights and accessories. Simply plug it in and use the Hue app to set routines, timers, custom light scenes, and more.

    Technical Specifications

    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      0%<H<80% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      0°C - 40°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Power adapter included
      Yes
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • The bridge
      Frequency band 2400-2483.5MHz
    • Weight
      280
    The bridge
    • Frequency band
      2400-2483.5 MHz
    • Max. number of accessories
      10
    • Max. number of bulbs
      50
    • Mounting options
      Desktop
      Wall
    • Power adapter
      100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz
      Output voltage: 5 V DC 600mA
      Standby power: 0.1 W max
    • Power consumption
      250mA max
    • Diameter
      3.5 inch
    • Height
      1 inch
    • Length X Width
      3.57 x 3.56 inch
    What's in the box
    • Bridge
      1
    • Ethernet network cable
      1
    • Power adapter
      1
    What's supported
    • Philips Hue App
      IOS 11 and later
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
      Google Assistant
      Apple HomeKit (Via Hue Bridge)
      Microsoft Cortana (Via Hue Bridge)
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677458478
    • Net weight
      0.280 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.392 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      7.500 cm
    • Width
      17.600 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001180603
    Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
    The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.

    Away-from-home smart light control
    Connect your smart lights to the Hue Bridge and download the Hue app to ensure that your home is well lit no matter where you are. Set light routines in the app to turn your lights on at a certain time, mimicking your presence to give you peace of mind.

    Control lights with your voice
    When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

    Connect up to 50 smart lights
    The Hue Bridge allows you to connect up to 50 lights, so you can outfit your entire home ∙ inside and out ∙ and control them all within the app.

    Add smart switches, sensors, and more
    Enhance your Hue smart lighting system with various accessories, including smart dimmer switches and motion sensors. Connect up to 12 accessories on one Hue Bridge and fully automate your home.

    Up-to-date at all times
    Philips Hue uses ZigBee, a safe and reliable low-power technology, to control your smart lights. All new features and improvements made to the system are automatically updated to your Hue smart lights.

