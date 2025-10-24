Support
A coiled flexible lightstrip with visible LEDs is placed beside its retail box labeled Shape light your way and Packaging may vary.

Lighstrip Plus base V3

Bring brilliantly colored light to any area of your home with the flexible Lightstrip. Unlike other strip lighting options, the Lightstrip can be paired with a Hue Bridge to offer a full suite of smart lighting control and features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • 1 x 80 inch lightstrip
  • White and colored light
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
  • Control with your voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Silicone

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay