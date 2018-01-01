Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments
    Light for your moments

    White ambiance

    Dual pack BR30

    046677466503

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • 2 x BR30
    • Warm to cool white light
    • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
    • Control with your voice
    Dual pack BR30

    Made to light a larger area, these two flood light smart bulbs provide warm to cool white light to help you get energized or relax. Connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart lighting control and features.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      135*95.5
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      0°C - 40°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      Not applicable
    Service
    • Warranty
      3 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      97.5
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2200K-6500K
    • Energy efficiency label
      Not applicable
    • Fitting
      E26
    • Form factor
      BR30
    • Height
      131 mm
    • Input voltage
      110V-130V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      Warm white to cool daylight
    • Lumen output
      680 lm @ 4000K
    • Max. operation power
      8 W
    • Max. standby power
      0.1 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      0.8
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      when connected to Hue bridge
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      8 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      65 W
    • Width
      94 mm
    • Height
      5.2 inch
    • Width
      3.7 inch
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      When connected to Hue Bridge
    What's in the box
    • Bridge
      No
    • Ethernet network cable
      No
    • Hue bulbs
      2
    • Hue dimmer switch
      No
    • Hue Tap switch
      No
    • Power adapter
      No
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      Yes
    • IOS
      Yes
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677466503
    • Net weight
      0.280 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.430 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      7.500 cm
    • Width
      17.600 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001259604
    Away-from-home smart light control
    Away-from-home smart light control

    The Philips Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

    Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control
    Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

    This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

    Control lights with your voice
    Control lights with your voice

    When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

    Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks
    Enjoy the right smart lighting for daily tasks

    Make your day easier with four preset light scenes that have been handcrafted for your daily tasks. Two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning and keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help you enjoy a good book and a rested mind.

    Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
    Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights

    Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.

    Smart lights to wake you up and help you sleep
    Smart lights to wake you up and help you sleep

    Set your lights to slowly brighten in the morning at a preset time to mimic sunrise and help you start your day feeling calm and refreshed. In the evening, the relaxing warm white lights will help you unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.

    Connect with Philips Hue
    Philips
    Select country
    Canada - English
    Select country
    Canada - English
    ©2019-2020 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.