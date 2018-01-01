Requires a Hue Bridge
The Philips Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Make your day easier with four preset light scenes that have been handcrafted for your daily tasks. Two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning and keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help you enjoy a good book and a rested mind.
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Set your lights to slowly brighten in the morning at a preset time to mimic sunrise and help you start your day feeling calm and refreshed. In the evening, the relaxing warm white lights will help you unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.