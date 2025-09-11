*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (60W) + smart button
Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance bulb starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 3 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light and a Smart Button. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights
Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Control lights with one click
A single click controls your smart lights —no smartphone needed. Use one press to turn your lights on and off or press and hold the button to dim and brighten them. Already set up to do exactly what you need, the Philips Hue Smart button is ready to use wherever you need it.
Flexible, wireless mounting
The wireless technology, the Philips Hue Smart button installs in seconds anywhere in your home. Replace an existing light switch with the included mounting plate or use the mini-mount to place it on any surface. If you’d rather keep it portable, no problem: the smart button is magnetic, so you can place it on any magnetic surface, such as the refrigerator.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x112