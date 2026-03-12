Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Bl Ext

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Bl Ext
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About the Festavia permanent 30ft 16pod Bl Ext

The ultimate year-round décor. Personalize your home’s exterior for any occasion, any season, and any mood with a string of bright, color-capable light pods. Easily extend Festavia permanent lights with this 30 ft extension string that includes 16 weatherproof light pods and connects directly to the end of a base string. Festavia permanent lights are extendible up to a maxumum of 150 ft, allowing you to get light along all your rooflines, eaves, and soffits.

  • Chromasync™ precision color
  • 30 ft extension with 16 lights
  • Up to 50 lm per light
  • Waterproof (IP65)
  • Long 50k-hour lifespan
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay