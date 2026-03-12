Hue Play wall washer
About the Hue Play wall washer
Featuring a wide illumination area and surprisingly compact design, the Play wall washer is the ultimate TV enhancement. ColorCast technology and a sleek aluminum design make it the perfect colorful accent for your home theater (or anywhere else).
- ColorCast technology
- 1035 lumens
- Height x width: 6,2 x 3,6 inch
- Matte white
- Aluminium
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 046677590130
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Synthetic
Durability
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Batteries included
- No
- Dimmable with Hue app and switch
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
- Power adapter included
- Yes
Light characteristics
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- ≥80
- Color temperature
- 2000-6500 K
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Living Room
- Type
- Table Lamp
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 046677590130
- Net weight
- 0.85 kg
- Gross weight
- 1.12 kg
- Height
- 141 mm
- Length
- 185 mm
- Width
- 145 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929003837801
Product dimensions and weight
- Cable length
- 2,000
- Overall height
- 157 mm
- Overall length
- 91.4 mm
- Overall width
- 7.6 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 1,035
- Light color
- Coloured and white light (RGBW)
- Mains power
- 100-240 V
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II - Double Insulated
The bulb
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- iOS 16 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
Other
- User manual
- User Manual
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available
FAQs
Can I use Hue Play wall washer with other Philips Hue lights?
Yes. Hue Play wall washer functions in the same way as any other Philips Hue light and are easy to add to your existing smart lighting setup.
What do I need to synchronize the Hue Play wall washer with a TV or PC?
To create an entertainment synchronisation with a TV or PC, you will need to connect to Bridge (sold separately) and HDMI Sync box or TV/PC Sync app (sold separately)
Does my Hue Play wall washer have an on/off switch or a button to control its colors?
No. The Hue Play wall washer will light up when connected to power but remain the same color. You can change the color by connecting it to a Hue Bridge (sold separately) and using the Hue app.
Where should I install my Hue Play wall washer?
Place it vertically on any surface (such as on either side of your TV, on a bedside table, or next to a sofa).
What’s the difference between the Hue Play wall washer single pack and 2-pack?
A single Hue Play wall washer includes one lamp and power supply that can power one Hue Play wall washer while the 2-pack has two lamps and one power supply unit that can power both of the Hue Play wall washers at once.
Do I need to buy separate accessories to use the Hue Play wall washer?
No. Both the single pack and the 2-pack include all the basic accessories you need to use your Hue Play wall washer. However, you do need to connect your Hue Play wall washer to the Hue Bridge (sold separately) to be able to control it using the Hue app.