Hue personal wireless lighting
    White and color ambiance

    Lighstrip Plus extension V3

    71902/55/48

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • 1 x 40-inch extension
    • White and colored light
    • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
    • Control with your voice
    Lighstrip Plus extension V3

    Extend your Hue Lightstrip Plus (sold separately) with this 40-inch Lightstrip extension. Attach the flexible light strip to any surface with the included adhesive to bring colored light to any space, no matter the shape.

    Technical Specifications

    Design and finishing
    • Color
      multi color
    • Material
      silicone
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -20°C to 45°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Color changing (LED)
      Yes
    • Diffused light effect
      No
    • Dimmable
      Yes
    • LED integrated
      Yes
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Lightstrip
    • Color temperature
      2000-6500 K
    • Cut ability
      Yes
    • Extendibility
      Yes
    • Input Voltage
      100V-240V
    • Total lumen output
      Fixture: 950
      Including extensions: 1600
    • Wattage
      11.5 W
    Miscellaneous
    • Type
      Indirect light
    Power consumption
    • Wattage
      11.5 W
    Product dimensions & weight
    • Height
      0.2 inch
    • Length
      39.4 inch
    • Net weight
      0.117 lb
    • Width
      0.6 inch
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Lifetime up to
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Lifetime
      25000 h
    • Mains power
      50-60 Hz
      Range 220 V - 240 V
    • IP code
      IP20
    • Class of protection
      II - double insulated
    What's in the box
    • Corner connector cable
      1
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677800260
    • Net weight
      0.090 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.150 kg
    • Height
      21.000 cm
    • Length
      5.000 cm
    • Width
      10.500 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      915005109001
    Play with smart color lights

    There╞s no limit with Philips Hue: with over 16 million colors, you can transform your home into the perfect party venue, bring a bedtime story to life, and much more. Use preset, colored light scenes to evoke the feeling of summer any time you'd like, or use your own photo to relive a special memory.

    Get in the mood with warm to cool white smart lights

    Use over 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light to put you in the mood to work, play, or relax ∙ no matter what time of day it is. Start your morning off on the right foot with cool, energizing bright white light, or settle down for the night with golden tones.

    Amp your entertainment with smart lighting

    Immerse yourself in your movie, game, or music with the magic of light. With millions of colors from which to choose and countless lighting options, you can turn any living room into a private cinema ∙ all you need to bring is the popcorn!

    Flexible light strip to shape, cut or extend

    Completely flexible, the indoor strip light lets you shape, bend, and manipulate it to shine its light the way you want. Cut the strip to size or extend with seperate extensions to cover larger surfaces. Use the adhesive tape on the back to attach it to any solid surface.

    Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control

    This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

