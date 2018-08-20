Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    White and color ambiance

    Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

    046677530938

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • 1 x 197 inch lightstrip
    • 1 x power supply unit
    • White and colored light
    Expand your outdoors with a Philips Hue Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inches and bring ambiance to places you were not able to before. Flexible in nature and with perfect diffused light, the lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect use.

    Technical Specifications

    Design and finishing
    • Color
      multi color
    • Color(s)
      multi
    • Material
      silicone
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -20°C to 45°C
    Extra feature/accessory incl.
    • Color changing (LED)
      Yes
    • Diffused light effect
      Yes
    • Dimmable
      Yes
    • LED integrated
      Yes
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Lightstrip
    • Color temperature
      2000-6500 K
    • Cut ability
      No
    • Extendibility
      No
    • Input Voltage
      100V-120V
    • Max. standby power
      0.5 W
    • Wattage
      37.5 W
    • Lumen output
      1650 lm at 4000K
      1500 lm at 2200K
      1550 lm at 2700K
      1810 lm at 6500K
    Power consumption
    • Wattage
      37.5 W
    Product dimensions & weight
    • Length
      192 inch
    • Width
      0.6 inch
    Service
    • Warranty
      2 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Lifetime up to
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Lifetime
      25000 h
    • IP code
      IP67
    • Class of protection
      II - double insulated
    • Extra features
      Diffused light effect
    What's in the box
    • Power adapter
      1
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677530938
    • Net weight
      1.440 kg
    • Gross weight
      1.770 kg
    • Height
      21.000 cm
    • Length
      9.600 cm
    • Width
      38.200 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001818601
    Beautify your backyard with outdoor lighting
    Give your garden a chance to shine as bright as your home. Over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you╞re illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favorite part of the patio.

    Smart color lights for outdoor occasions
    Set your outdoor smart lights to match your special occasions with colored light. Whether you're planning an intimate get-together or a BBQ bash on the patio, your smart lights can color the experience with your choice of 16 million colors.

    Flexible light strip to shape and bend
    Completely flexible, the outdoor light strip lets you shape, bend, and manipulate it to shine its light the way you want. Line a winding outdoor path or let it meander up a wall or column; with the included clips and screws, you can install it anywhere.

    Weatherproof light strip
    The outdoor light strip trip can withstand all weather conditions, from small puddles of water to a downpour that lasts for hours.

    Perfectly uniform, diffused strip lighting
    Philips Hue outdoor strip light features a special coating that diffuses, or scatters, the emitted white or colored light. There╞s no need to hide the light strip, whether you're using it for direct or indirect lighting ∙ all you see is pure light.

    Power supply and plug included
    This unit pack comes with all elements you need to get started, this includes a lightstrip and outdoor power supply. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you like and turn them on.

    Connect to your Hue Bridge for full smart lighting control
    This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately

