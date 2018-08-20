Lightstrip Outdoor 197 inch

Requires a Hue Bridge
Give your garden a chance to shine as bright as your home. Over 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm and cool white light allow you to decorate the outside just like the inside, whether you╞re illuminating a walkway or shining a spotlight on your favorite part of the patio.
Set your outdoor smart lights to match your special occasions with colored light. Whether you're planning an intimate get-together or a BBQ bash on the patio, your smart lights can color the experience with your choice of 16 million colors.
Completely flexible, the outdoor light strip lets you shape, bend, and manipulate it to shine its light the way you want. Line a winding outdoor path or let it meander up a wall or column; with the included clips and screws, you can install it anywhere.
The outdoor light strip trip can withstand all weather conditions, from small puddles of water to a downpour that lasts for hours.
Philips Hue outdoor strip light features a special coating that diffuses, or scatters, the emitted white or colored light. There╞s no need to hide the light strip, whether you're using it for direct or indirect lighting ∙ all you see is pure light.
This unit pack comes with all elements you need to get started, this includes a lightstrip and outdoor power supply. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you like and turn them on.
This product requires a connection to the Hue Bridge to unlock the full smart control and features. Control your lights using the Philips Hue app, set timers, routines, add or remove lights and more. *Hue Bridge sold separately