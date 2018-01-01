Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites
    Limitless possibilites

    White and color ambiance

    Starter kit E26

    046677471972
    • 4 x E26 bulb
    • Bridge included
    • White and colored light
    Starter kit E26

    The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains 4 bulbs and a bridge. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Sync lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      62x113x62
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -10°C – 45°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      A+
    Service
    • Warranty
      3 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      76
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bridge
    • Power adapter
      100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2000K-6500K +16 million colors
    • Diameter
      2.4 mm
    • Energy efficiency label
      A+
    • Fitting
      E26
    • Form factor
      A19
    • Input voltage
      110V-130V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      16 million colors
    • Lumen output
      800 lm @ 4000K
    • Max. operation power
      10 W
    • Max. standby power
      0,2 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      >0.5
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      Yes
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      10 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      60 W
    • Height
      4.3 inch
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      Yes
    What's in the box
    • Bridge
      1
    • Ethernet network cable
      1
    • Hue bulbs
      4
    • Power adapter
      1
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      Yes
    • IOS
      7 or later
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677471972
    • Net weight
      0.706 kg
    • Gross weight
      1.074 kg
    • Height
      21.000 cm
    • Length
      11.600 cm
    • Width
      21.000 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001257576
    Be creative with 16 million colors
    Be creative with 16 million colors

    Play with light and choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger

    Sync lights with music and movies
    Sync lights with music and movies

    Extend your TV viewing experience to the whole room or sync light to your favorite music and see how light reacts to the rhythm. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.

    Light up your gaming
    Light up your gaming

    Lift your gaming experience to the next level. Download the third party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.

    Wake up and go to sleep naturally
    Wake up and go to sleep naturally

    Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day, the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night╞s sleep.

    Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight
    Create your ambiance with warm white to cool daylight

    Set the right ambiance for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, no matter if it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun, or the ice cool daylight of winter.

    Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes
    Relax, read, concentrate and energize with light recipes

    Light influences our mood and behavior. Philips Hue can help you to customize your daily routines into moments you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright white daylight that helps to energize your body and mind. Stay focussed with finely tuned bright white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end of the day.

    Smart control, home and away
    Smart control, home and away

    With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

    Set timers for your convenience
    Set timers for your convenience

    Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

    Installation free dimming
    Installation free dimming

    Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

    Control with your voice
    Control with your voice

    Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.

    Connect with Philips Hue
    Philips
    Select country
    Canada - English
    Select country
    Canada - English
    ©2019-2020 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.