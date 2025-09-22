Edison-style smart bulbs combine a classic design with smart control. Instantly set the mood — whether they're on or off.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
G25 globe - E26 smart bulb
Make a statement with a round LED globe bulb featuring a coiled filament design. Vintage in style but still modern: with Hue Bridge and Bluetooth capability, it can do everything other smart bulbs can do, including dimming and brightening.
Fitting
Light color
Shape
Pack
Current price is $44.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Vintage design meets modern performance
Manage your setup with a tap
Turn lights on and off, dim and brighten the room, create automations, and more — all in a Hue app.
Go hands-free with voice
Simple voice commands allow you to control your Filament bulbs with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri.
Control your way
Use a Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Use smart accessories
Filament bulbs do everything a standard Philips Hue bulb can do, including work with your smart accessories such as a Hue dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Easy wireless dimming
Dim the warm white light of Filament bulbs down low to create a cozy atmosphere.
Designed for versatility
These vintage-inspired LED smart bulbs look great any way you use them: in a wall fixture, hung bare from the ceiling, or placed in your favorite lamp.
Where to put Filament bulbs
Questions & answers
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Do I need special fittings for Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Filament bulbs traditional incandescent bulbs?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth compatible?
Are Hue Filament bulbs Bluetooth compatible?
What color are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
What color are Philips Hue Filament bulbs?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.