Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights
    Automate your lights

    White

    Single bulb E26

    046677459222

    Requires a Hue Bridge

    • 1 x E26 bulb
    • Warm white light (2700K)
    Single bulb E26

    Add a Philips Hue white bulb to your system and enhance your home with soft white lighting that you can dim and control remotely. Automate your lights to make it seem like you’re home when you’re not or set timers.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      112.7*62
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -10°C – 45°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      Not applicable
    Service
    • Warranty
      3 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      70
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2700K (warm white)
    • Energy efficiency label
      Not applicable
    • Fitting
      E26
    • Form factor
      A19
    • Input voltage
      110V-130V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      Warm white light
    • Lumen output
      800 lm
    • Max. operation power
      9.5 W
    • Max. standby power
      0.5 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      >0.7
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      Yes
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      9.5 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      60 W
    • Height
      4.2 inch
    • Width
      2.4 inch
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      When connected to Bluetooth App or Hue Bridge
    What's in the box
    • Hue bulbs
      1
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      Yes
    • IOS
      Yes
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677459222
    • Net weight
      0.110 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.174 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      7.500 cm
    • Width
      8.800 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001136975
    Smart control, home and away
    Smart control, home and away

    With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

    Set timers for your convenience
    Set timers for your convenience

    Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

    Installation free dimming
    Installation free dimming

    Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

    Control with your voice
    Control with your voice

    Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.

    Requires a Philips Hue bridge
    Requires a Philips Hue bridge

    Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.

    Wirelessly controllable LED bulb
    Wirelessly controllable LED bulb

    This LED bulb is wirelessly controllable if you connect it to the Philips Hue bridge for smart control or to the Philips Hue dimmer switch.

    Dimmable only with Philips Hue compatible devices

    This product is only dimmable if connected to the Philips Hue bridge or to a Philips Hue compatible device

    Connect with Philips Hue
    Philips
    Select country
    Canada - English
    Select country
    Canada - English
    ©2018-2021 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.