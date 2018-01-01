Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Automate your lights
    White

    Starter kit E26

    46677472016
    • 4 x E26 bulb
    • Bridge included
    • Warm white light (2700K)
    Starter kit E26

    This Philips Hue white starter kit contains 4 bulbs and a bridge. It allows you to control the light from anywhere in the world if you have internet, or you can automate them to make it seem like you're home when you're not.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      113*62
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -10°C – 45°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      Not applicable
    Service
    • Warranty
      3 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      65
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bridge
    • Frequency band
      2400-2483,5 MHz
    • Max. number of accessories
      12
    • Max. number of bulbs
      50
    • Power adapter
      100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz
    • Power consumption
      250mA max
    • Height
      1 inch
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2700K
    • Energy efficiency label
      Not applicable
    • Fitting
      E26
    • Form factor
      A19
    • Input voltage
      110V-130V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      Warm white light
    • Lumen output
      840 lm
    • Max. operation power
      9.5 W
    • Max. standby power
      0.5 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      >0.7
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      when connected to Hue bridge
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      9.5 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      60 W
    • Diameter
      2.4 inch
    • Height
      4.3 inch
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      When connected to Hue Bridge
    What's in the box
    • Bridge
      1
    • Ethernet network cable
      1
    • Hue bulbs
      4
    • Power adapter
      1
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      YES
    • IOS
      7 or later
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677472016
    • Net weight
      0.360 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.734 kg
    • Height
      21.000 cm
    • Length
      11.600 cm
    • Width
      21.000 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001136964
    Smart control, home and away
    With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left your home, and switch them on if you are working late.

    Set timers for your convenience
    Philips Hue can make it seem like you're home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.

    Installation free dimming
    Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

    Control with your voice
    Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Home, powered by the Google Assistant, to allow you to control your lights with your voice. Turn your lights on and off. Dim to the desired brightness for a perfect ambiance. Even recall pre-set scenes, change colors and more - all without lifting a finger.

