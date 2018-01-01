Hue personal wireless lighting
Suggestions
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming
    Wireless dimming

    White

    Wireless dimming kit E26

    046677458997

    Works with the Hue Bridge

    • 1 x E26 bulb
    • Dimmer switch included
    • Warm white light (2700K)
    Wireless dimming kit E26

    Get started with Philips Hue wireless dimming kit and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. Control the bulb with the included dimmer switch, or connect everything to a Philips Hue bridge for control from your smart device.

    Technical Specifications

    Bulb dimensions
    • Dimensions (WxHxD)
      113*62
    Environmental
    • Operational humidity
      5% <H<95% (non condensing)
    • Operational temperature
      -10°C – 45°C
    Guarantee
    • 2 years
      Yes
    Power consumption
    • Energy Efficiency Label (EEL)
      Not applicable
    Service
    • Warranty
      3 year(s)
    Technical specifications
    • Weight
      78
    • Bulb technology
      LED
    The bulb
    • Color temperature
      2700K
    • Energy efficiency label
      Not applicable
    • Fitting
      E26 screw base fitting
    • Form factor
      A19
    • Input voltage
      110V-130V
    • Lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Light output
      Warm white light
    • Lumen output
      800 lm
    • Max. operation power
      9.5 W
    • Max. standby power
      0.5 W
    • Number of switching cycles
      50,000
    • Power factor
      >0.7
    • Rated lifetime
      25,000 hour(s)
    • Software upgradable
      when connected to Hue bridge
    • Start up
      Instant 100% light output
    • Wattage
      9.5 W
    • Wattage equivalent
      60 W
    • Height
      4.2 inch
    • Width
      2.4 inch
    • Communication protocol
      Zigbee
    • Software upgradable
      When connected to Hue Bridge
    The switch
    • Batteries included
      1 x CR2450
    • Frequency band
      2400 - 2483.5 MHz
    • IP rating
      20
    • Lifetime
      50000 clicks
    • Max. lights per switch
      10 if not linked to Hue bridge
    • Minimal battery lifetime
      3 year(s)
    • Mounting options
      freestanding
    • Special features
      Not applicable
    • Weight including wall plate
      67 g
    • Weight of switch
      37 g
    • Zigbee Light link
      IEEE 802.15.4 Protocol
    • Minimal range indoor
      500 inch
    • Switch depth
      0.43 inch
    • Switch height
      3.6 inch
    • Switch width
      1.38 inch
    • Wall plate depth
      0.55 inch
    • Wall plate height
      2.76 inch
    • Wall plate width
      4.5 inch
    What's in the box
    • Hue bulbs
      1
    • Hue dimmer switch
      1
    What's supported
    • HomeKit compatible
      Yes
    • IOS
      7 or later
    • Philips Hue App
      Android 7.0 and later
    • Voice assistants
      Amazon Alexa
    Packaging dimensions and weight
    • EAN/UPC - product
      046677458997
    • Net weight
      0.180 kg
    • Gross weight
      0.292 kg
    • Height
      16.500 cm
    • Length
      7.500 cm
    • Width
      17.600 cm
    • Material number (12NC)
      929001136977
    Installation free dimming
    Installation free dimming

    Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation

    Place the switch anywhere
    Place the switch anywhere

    The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch

    Use as a remote control
    Use as a remote control

    Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.

    Control up to 10 Philips Hue lights simultaneously
    Control up to 10 Philips Hue lights simultaneously

    You can connect up to 10 Philips Hue lights to your Philips Hue dimmer switch and control them simultaneously.

    Full control from smart device with Hue bridge
    Full control from smart device with Hue bridge

    Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to unlock the endless possibilites of the system.

    Connect with Philips Hue
    Philips
    Select country
    Canada - English
    Select country
    Canada - English
    ©2019-2020 Signify Holding. All rights reserved.