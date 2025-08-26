This promotion is valid only until September 17, 2025.

The discount is applied to a maximum of 25 products per order.

The discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca and cannot be combined with other codes.

Products will have a strike-through price, the discount has already been applied to the eligible products, and no additional discount will be added to the cart or during checkout.

In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.

This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale..

Signify Canada Ltd. reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.