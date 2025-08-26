Support
Shop our end of summer sale and save up to 40% off

Shop our end of summer sale and save up to 40% off

Terms and conditions

This promotion is valid only until September 17, 2025.

The discount is applied to a maximum of 25 products per order.

The discount cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer on www.philips-hue.com/en-ca and cannot be combined with other codes.

Products will have a strike-through price, the discount has already been applied to the eligible products, and no additional discount will be added to the cart or during checkout.

In the event of the return of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.

This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale..

Signify Canada Ltd. reserves the right to cancel a promotional code at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay