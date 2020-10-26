Extend your Lightstrip Plus with 1-metre extensions
Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus with these 1-metre extensions to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications.
Extendible up to 10 metres
Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 metres by adding 1-metre extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full colour consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.
Ultimate flexibility: shape, bend and extend
Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most flexible light source imaginable. You can shape the strip into almost any form and use the adhesive tape on the back to attach it to any solid surface. If needed, you can cut your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus to size at the scissor markings. Integrate Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus onto furniture, in coves, under kitchen cabinets or highlight architectural features with smooth, indirect light. Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most versatile and robust light source that will bring your room to life.
Requires a Philips Lightstrip Plus and a Philips Hue bridge
This product can only be used to extend a Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus and needs to be connected to the Philips Hue bridge.