Ultimate flexibility: shape, bend and extend
Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most flexible light source imaginable. You can shape the strip into almost any form and use the adhesive tape on the back to attach it to any solid surface. If needed, you can cut your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus to size at the scissor markings. Integrate Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus onto furniture, in coves, under kitchen cabinets or highlight architectural features with smooth, indirect light. Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is the most versatile and robust light source that will bring your room to life.
Extendible up to 10 metres
Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 10 metres by adding 1-metre extensions* to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications. From bright cove lighting to ambient navigation light in your hallway or stairs, anything is possible. Philips Hue lightstrip plus gives you full colour consistency from the first to the last extension.*Can only be extended with the Bluetooth-compatible version.
High light output: 1600 lumen
With a high output of 1,600 lumen and light coverage over its total length, hue Lightstrip Plus gives enough light to be used both as a decorative and functional light source.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge to control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app.
Be creative with 16 million colours
Play with light and choose from 16 million colours to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room. Set the scene effortlessly with one touch of a button. Use a favourite photo and relive that special moment with splashes of light. Save your favourite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger
Sync lights with music and films
Extend your TV viewing experience to the whole room or sync light to your favourite music and see how light reacts to the rhythm. Download the third-party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.
Light up your gaming
Lift your gaming experience to the next level. Download the third-party apps and discover the amazing things you can do with Philips Hue.
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like to, helping you start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually, mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night's sleep.
Create your ambience with warm white to cool daylight
Set the right ambience for any moment and decorate your home with warm to cool white light. Enjoy different styles throughout the year, whether it's the crisp white light reminding you of a spring breeze, the warm white light of a summer sun or the ice cool daylight of winter.
Relax, read, concentrate and energise with light recipes
Light influences our mood and behaviour. Philips Hue can help you to customise your daily routines into moments that you can enjoy. Skip your morning coffee and get ready for the day with cool, bright-white daylight that helps to energise your body and mind. Stay focused with finely tuned bright-white light. Or put your feet up and relax with a soft glow of white light for the perfect end to the day.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps, you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left home, and switch them on if you are working late.
Set timers for your convenience
Philips Hue can make it seem like you're at home when you're not, using the schedule function in the Philips Hue app. Set the lights to come on at a pre-set time, so the lights are on when you arrive home. You can even set rooms to light up at different times. And of course, you can let the lights turn off gradually in the night, so you never have to worry whether you've left any lights on.
Installation-free dimming
Experience guaranteed smooth dimming with Philips Hue. Not too bright. Not too dark. Just right. No need for wires, an electrician or installation
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add switches to your system to activate your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and Google Home to allow you to control your lights with your voice.