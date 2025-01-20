Support
Close up of front of Hue White and Colour Ambiance Flourish ceiling light

Flourish ceiling light

Get powerful light for any occasion with the Flourish ceiling lamp, which allows you to set warm-to-cool and coloured light. Works as a standalone light or as part of your smart lighting system with the Hue Bridge.

Product highlights

  • White and Colour Ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Control with app or voice*
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room, or just a single lamp.

Create a personalised experience with colourful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colours, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theatre, enhance your home decor with colour accents, and much more.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four pre-set light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energise, Concentrate, Read and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energise and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart – away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Colour

White

Material

Glass

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with the Hue app and switches

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room and Bedroom

Home office and Study

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling Lights

EyeComfort

No

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

3.010 kg

Height

14.1 cm

Length

35.9 cm

Width

35.9 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

2,250 lm

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

175 W

Light colour

2000-6500 Hue White Colour Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Energy class included light source

G

Number of bulbs

1

Wattage bulb included

32.5 W

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

I - earthed

Lumen output at 2700K

1,940 lm

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects feature

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

5 years, except 3 years for Hue Bridge (see “End of Support Policy”)

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life, dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

