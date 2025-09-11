Support
Close up of front of Hue White Wireless dimming kit E27

Wireless dimming kit E27

Get started with Philips Hue wireless dimming kit and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. It works straight out of the box. Control the lamp with the included dimmer switch, or connect everything to the Hue bridge to unlock more smart features.

Product highlights

  • White
  • Hue Bridge enabled
  • 1 x E27 Bulb
  • Warm white light
  • Dimmable
  • Dimmer switch included
Brighten and dim your smart lights

The Philips Hue Dimmer switch allows you to wirelessly turn your lights up high or down low.

Connect up to 10 smart lights

With the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit for smart lights, you can connect up to 10 lights to control simultaneously from a single dimmer switch.

Expand to a smart light system with the Hue Bridge

When connected to a Hue Bridge (*sold separately), your smart lights become even more versatile. Control your lights from anywhere inside and outside your home using just the Philips Hue app. Set timers, routines and add or remove lights from your system.

Mount the dimmer switch anywhere

The Philips Hue Dimmer switch functions as a normal wall switch and dimmer – but better. In addition to mounting with screws or strong adhesive tape, you can remove the magnetic control and carry it with you anywhere.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

