Close up of front of Ceiling Light Aurelle Hue Round Panel Light

Aurelle Hue Round Panel Light

With its semi flush-mount design and sleek white aluminum frame, this round LED panel is simply sophisticated. Thousands of shades of powerful, perfectly uniform white light make it an eye-catcher for any space.

Product highlights

  • Even light distribution
  • ⌀39.5 cm
  • Up to 2450 lumens
  • Matte white aluminum
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Aluminium

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Kitchen

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling Lights

EyeComfort

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8720169328938

Net weight

2.2 kg

Gross weight

3.18 kg

Height

453 mm

Length

458 mm

Width

104 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003099302

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

2.2 kg

Height

4.8 cm

Length

39.5 cm

Width

39.5 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

2,450 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

220-240 V

Wattage bulb included

21

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Lumen output at 2700K

2,300 lm

Number of light sources

1

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness