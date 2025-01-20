*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.
Product highlights
- Simple setup
- Smart control
- Add up to 50 lights
- Control with your voice
Lighting Inspiration
See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue
@inex_studio_home
@livingby.md
@jellinadetmar
@Neil Walker
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Material
Synthetic
Environmental
Operational humidity
0%<H<80% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
0°C - 40°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Power adapter included
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.1
Power Consumption
3
Product dimensions and weight
Overall height
26 mm
Overall length
88 mm
Overall width
90.6 mm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
The bridge
Frequency band 2400-2483.5MHz
Weight
280
Mains power
100-240 V
The bridge
Frequency band
2400-2483.5 MHz
Max. number of bulbs
50
Mounting options
Desktop
Wall
Power adapter
100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz
Output voltage: 5 V DC 600mA
Standby power: 0.1 W max
What's in the box
Bridge
1
Ethernet network cable
1
Power adapter
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Google Assistant
Apple HomeKit
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Matter
Yes
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available