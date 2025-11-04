Bridge
The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.
Product highlights
- Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
- Unlocks light and security integration
- Enables Hue Sync surround lighting
- Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
- Simple set up
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Synthetic