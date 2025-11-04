Buckram double spotlight
With the Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spot light in black,you get two points of light to brighten the room. Adjust each spot individually to highlight the room, and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more features.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal