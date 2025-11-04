Buckram double spotlight
With the Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spot light in white, you get warm-to-cool white light for your daily routine. Adjust each spot individually to highlight the room, and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more features.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal