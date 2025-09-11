Hue Play Table lamp
The play table lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play table lamp’s compact 60 cm-tall, slender profile sits effortlessly each side of the TV screen, on work or gaming desks for uninterrupted viewing.
Product highlights
- RGBWWIC gradient light effect
- Chromasync precision color matching
- Designed for easy placement
- Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app
- Control & customize with Hue Bridge
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Bulb characteristics
Dimmable
Yes