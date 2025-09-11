The play table lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play table lamp’s compact 60 cm-tall, slender profile sits effortlessly each side of the TV screen, on work or gaming desks for uninterrupted viewing.