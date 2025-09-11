Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Hue Play Table lamp

Hue Play Table lamp

The play table lamp is the ideal first step toward the world of Hue entertainment. Sync it to movies, gaming, and music on your TV screen to create a colorful gradient of wall washing effects that match all the on-screen action. Add more Hue lights to your entertainment area to enjoy a truly immersive surround lighting experience with precise color matching thanks to Chromasync. The Play table lamp’s compact 60 cm-tall, slender profile sits effortlessly each side of the TV screen, on work or gaming desks for uninterrupted viewing.

Product highlights

  • RGBWWIC gradient light effect
  • Chromasync precision color matching
  • Designed for easy placement
  • Connect via HDMI sync box or TV app
  • Control & customize with Hue Bridge
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Specifications

Bulb characteristics

  • Dimmable

    Yes

Design and finishing

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

The camera

The switch

What's supported

Other