These under-cabinet lights are perfect for kitchens or any space with cabinets and shelves around the home. They combine functional and ambiance lighting to match every moment. Prep meals in crisp daylight tones, dine in a soft warm glow, then socialize against a gradient of colorful light that creates vibrant wall washing effects. Full-spectrum daylight delivers every tone of white light to the space, while Chromasync ensures precision color-matching across the lights for a seamless look. DIY-friendly, easily mount this premium painted aluminium light under kitchen cabinets or shelves and plug into your existing wall socket. Start with a gradient linear 2-pack and extend by linking series of lights up to 3 meters with a total five lights. Control your lights your way — with the app, voice, or smart controls. Unlock automations and more advanced features with a Hue Bridge.