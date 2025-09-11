Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack
Close up of backside of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack
Close up of backside of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack
Detailed close up of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack
Detailed close up of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack
Outlined dimensions of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack
Packaging contents of Hue White and color ambiance Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack

Philips Hue gradient linear bar 2-pack

These under-cabinet lights are perfect for kitchens or any space with cabinets and shelves around the home. They combine functional and ambiance lighting to match every moment. Prep meals in crisp daylight tones, dine in a soft warm glow, then socialize against a gradient of colorful light that creates vibrant wall washing effects. Full-spectrum daylight delivers every tone of white light to the space, while Chromasync ensures precision color-matching across the lights for a seamless look. DIY-friendly, easily mount this premium painted aluminium light under kitchen cabinets or shelves and plug into your existing wall socket. Start with a gradient linear 2-pack and extend by linking series of lights up to 3 meters with a total five lights. Control your lights your way — with the app, voice, or smart controls. Unlock automations and more advanced features with a Hue Bridge.

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Product highlights

  • Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)
  • Gradient wall-washing effects
  • Chromasync™ precision color matching
  • DIY friendly
  • Control & customize with Hue app
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Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light

Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

  • Dimmable

    Yes

Design and finishing

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's supported

Other