Close up of front of Ceiling/Wall Spotlights Runner Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 2x

Runner Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 2x

This industrial style double spot is small, slim and simple and fits perfectly into any modern interior. The white aluminum housing complements the light source flawlessly. A striking decorative item with a rotating light source.

Product highlights

  • No bulb
  • White
Adjustable spot head for maximum flexibility

The adjustable spot head is designed to direct the light where you need it most.

Specifications

Bulb characteristics

Intended use

Indoor

Design and finishing

Color

White

Material

Metal

Housing Color

White

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

Defined light beams

Yes

LED integrated

No

Mount product out of arms reach

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Bedroom

Living Room

Dining Room

Kitchen

Home Office

Hallway

Style

Contemporary

Type

Ceiling/Wall Spotlights

EyeComfort

No

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.825 kg

Height

10.9 cm

Length

30.5 cm

Width

9.0 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Total lumen output fixture

No bulb included

Mains power

AC 220-240

Energy class included light source

no bulb included

Fixture is compatible with bulb(s) of class

A++ to E

Number of bulbs

2

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

20W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

20

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I - Earthed

Light source replaceable

Yes

Ingress protection code

IP20 | Finger-protected

Number of light sources

2

Protection class IEC

Safety class I

Other

User manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness