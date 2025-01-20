*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Runner Ceiling/Wall Spotlight 2x
This industrial style double spot is small, slim and simple and fits perfectly into any modern interior. The white aluminum housing complements the light source flawlessly. A striking decorative item with a rotating light source.
Product highlights
- No bulb
- White
Adjustable spot head for maximum flexibility
The adjustable spot head is designed to direct the light where you need it most.
Specifications
Bulb characteristics
Intended use
Indoor
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal
Housing Color
White
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
Defined light beams
Yes
LED integrated
No
Mount product out of arms reach
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Bedroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Kitchen
Home Office
Hallway
Style
Contemporary
Type
Ceiling/Wall Spotlights
EyeComfort
No
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
0.825 kg
Height
10.9 cm
Length
30.5 cm
Width
9.0 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Total lumen output fixture
No bulb included
Mains power
AC 220-240
Energy class included light source
no bulb included
Fixture is compatible with bulb(s) of class
A++ to E
Number of bulbs
2
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
20W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
20
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I - Earthed
Light source replaceable
Yes
Ingress protection code
IP20 | Finger-protected
Number of light sources
2
Protection class IEC
Safety class I
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available