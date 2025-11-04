Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

A60 - E27 smart bulb - 1100

Bring the benefits of natural daylight into your home with our smartest bulb yet, redesigned to use 40% less energy and equipped with full-spectrum white light—freely adjustable to anywhere between cozy candlelight hues and energizing, crisp white light. Then customize your light even further with ultra-low dimming from full brightness all the way down to 0.2%.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Up to 1100 lumen
  • Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
  • Dimmable to 0.2% brightness
  • Control using app or voice
  • Easy to install and use
Specifications

Durability

  • Number of switch cycles

    50,000

  • Nominal lifetime

    25,000

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other