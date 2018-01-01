Works with the Hue Bridge
Using the Philips Hue dimmer switch, you can smoothly dim your favorite light setting up and down
The Philips Hue dimmer switch works as a normal wall switch and dimmer. You can place it anywhere you want, using screws or the adhesive tape on the back plate of the switch
Pick up the remote and use it wherever you want for your comfort. The control unit of the switch is magnetic and can be removed from the base plate.
The Philips Hue dimmer switch is battery-powered, so there is no installation required
When using your dimmer switch with Philips Hue white ambiance or Philips Hue white and color ambiance products, you can use the on-button to switch between 4 light recipes, or use the Philips Hue app to configure your favorite 4 scenes. It's all up to you
This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge