Requires a Hue Bridge
With the Tap switch you can recall 4 different pre-set light scenes or switch lights on/off by pressing a button. Use the app to setup your personal scenes or scenes that are created by lighting designers. You can use the Tap switch without opening the Philips Hue App and even when your Wi-Fi is disconnected.
Mount the Tap switch anywhere with the included mounting plate, or detach it and carry it with you as you move through your home. Set the right mood for every moment of the day.
You can also use Philips Hue tap switch as a remote control for your comfort
The Tap switch is powered by kinetic energy, which means that when you press the light switch you generate sufficient energy to control your smart lights. A truly wireless, battery less, solution.
This product requires a connection to the Philips Hue bridge