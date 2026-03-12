Bring even more functional and ambiance lighting to match every moment in the kitchen or any space around the home. Extend your gradient linear bar setup with this extension. Link a series of gradient linear bars up to a total length of 3 meters with a total of five lights. Bring a gradient of color and white light to every corner of kitchen or spaces where you have cabinets or shelves. Full-spectrum daylight delivers every tone of white light to the space, while Chromasync ensures precision color-matching across the lights for a seamless look. Control your lights your way — with the app, voice, or smart controls. Unlock automations and more advanced features with a Hue Bridge.

Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)

Gradient wall-washing effects

Chromasync™ precision color matching

DIY friendly

Control & customize with Hue app