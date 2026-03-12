Philips Hue gradient linear bar extension
Item no longer available
About the Philips Hue gradient linear bar extension
Bring even more functional and ambiance lighting to match every moment in the kitchen or any space around the home. Extend your gradient linear bar setup with this extension. Link a series of gradient linear bars up to a total length of 3 meters with a total of five lights. Bring a gradient of color and white light to every corner of kitchen or spaces where you have cabinets or shelves. Full-spectrum daylight delivers every tone of white light to the space, while Chromasync ensures precision color-matching across the lights for a seamless look. Control your lights your way — with the app, voice, or smart controls. Unlock automations and more advanced features with a Hue Bridge.
- Full-spectrum daylight (1000-20000K)
- Gradient wall-washing effects
- Chromasync™ precision color matching
- DIY friendly
- Control & customize with Hue app
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8721103138576
Bulb characteristics
- Dimmable
- Yes
Design and finishing
- Color
- White
- Material
- Aluminium, Aluminum die-cast, Polycarbonate
Durability
- Number of switch cycles
- 50,000
- Nominal lifetime
- 25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
- Adjustable height
- No
- Adjustable spot head
- No
- Batteries included
- No
- Choose your color
- Yes
- LED integrated
- Yes
- Portable
- No
Light characteristics
- Beam angle
- 120
- Color rendering index (CRI)
- >80
- Color temperature
- 1000-20000 K
- Warm-up time to 60% light
- 0.5
- Luminous Efficacy (rated) (Nom)
- 90
Miscellaneous
- Especially designed for
- Bedroom, Home Office, Kitchen, Living Room
- Style
- Functional
Packaging dimensions and weight
- EAN/UPC - product
- 8721103138576
- Net weight
- 0.48 kg
- Gross weight
- 0.6 kg
- Height
- 54 mm
- Length
- 630 mm
- Width
- 70 mm
- Material number (12NC)
- 929004346401
Power consumption
- Standby power consumption
- 0.1
- Power
- 8
Product dimensions and weight
- Overall height
- 29 mm
Service
- Warranty
- 2 year(s)
Technical specifications
- Lumen output at 4000K
- 700
- Bulb technology
- LED
- Light color
- Gradient coloured and white light (RGBICW)
- Mains power
- 220-240 V
- Wattage bulb included
- n/a
- IP code
- IP20
- Class of protection
- Class II and III - Combine DI and SELV
- Light source replaceable
- Yes
- Lumen output at 2700K
- 490
- Number of light sources
- 1
- Radio frequency sensing
- MotionAwareTM
- Zigbee repeater functionality
- Yes
- Mounting options
- Cabinets
The bulb
- Form factor
- Yes
- Software upgradable
- Yes
What's supported
- Compatible with Effects
- Yes
- Philips Hue App
- Android 12.0 and above, iOS 17 or later
- WiFi
- Works without Wi-Fi
- Defined support period
- Minimum 60 months from date of purchase from an authorized reseller
- Max. number of accessories
- 12 (with Hue Bridge)
- Compatible operating systems
- Android, iOS
- Communication protocol
- Bluetooth, Zigbee
- Compatibility with 3rd party systems
- Alexa, Google Home, Apple Home, IFTTT, Klikaanklikuit, Matter, Samsung Smartthings, Sonos
- Matter functionality
- Via Hue Bridge or 3rd party hubs (thread border routers)
Other
- Product Documentation
- No manual available
- Disposal of the product
- At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
- Dismantling
- No dismantle information available