Celebrate speed and style of Grand Prix with special Hue offers and official team gear.
- Get up to 40% off
- Free Shipping on orders over $150
- 30-day returns
Get up to 40% off
Free Shipping on orders over $150
30-day returns
Save up to 40% and Claim Your Mercedes F1 Team Merch
Illuminate your living room (or wherever you watch!) with Hue smart lighting — shop with big savings during this Grand Prix season.
Save 25% when you mix and match any Hue lights.
Save 40% for selected Hue favourites.
Spend $500+ and receive a FREE Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team polo shirt.
Terms & Conditions
Light up your race experience sale:
- This promotion is valid from August 11 to August 24, 2025.
- Individually discounted items: Products are already discounted according to the indicated sale price.
- - 25% off Mix and Match: select any two (2) or more products included in the Hue Grand Prix promotion. The 25% discount is applied to all Hue Grand Prix sale items at checkout.
- Individually discounted items: products are already discounted according to the indicated sale price. A discount is not triggered by multi-buying and no further discount is applied at checkout.
- This promotion is subject to stock availability, and any purchase is further subject to the Philips Hue Terms and Conditions of Sale.
- The free merchandise offer is an Adidas MERCEDES - AMG PETRONAS FORMULA ONE TEAM DNA polo shirt. Offer is available in the following sizes: S,M,L,XL,2XL,3XL. Preferred size is subject to availability.
- Orders with a value of $500 or more on a single transaction during the valid promotion period qualify for the free merchandise offer. This is available to New Zealand order recipients only.
- A Signify representative will contact customers who qualify for the free merchandise offer to confirm size preference. This will be conducted within 10 business days of the close of the promo via contact preference - email or phone.
- In the event of the return of part of an order, where eligible, proportional discount value will be deducted from the refund amount.
- This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or coupon code on www.philips-hue.com.
- Signify New Zealand reserves the right to cancel a promotional at any time or to amend these Terms and Conditions by republishing them.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.