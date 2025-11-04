Muscari pendant light
Get warm-to-cool white light for any room with the Philips Hue White ambiance Muscari pendant light. The circular design offers a backlight that adds to its truly unique look. Control instantly with Bluetooth or unlock more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Champagne Gold
Material
Metal