Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;
Close up of backside of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;
Packaging contents of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;
Packaging of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;
Usage of LIGHTSTRIPS Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65&quot;

Philips Hue Play gradient strip light 65"

Expand into the world of Hue home entertainment with the Play gradient strip light. This gradient TV strip light creates colorful wall-washing effects that seamlessly match the content of movies and shows, thanks to RGBWWIC technology. Enjoy a cinematic experience as bright scenes come alive with vibrant tones, while darker moments feel atmospheric thanks to its deep dimming capability. Chromasync brings precise color matching across multiple Hue lights. Sync your lights your way with the Hue Sync TV app, Hue screen sync, or HDMI sync box. When you're not syncing, use the strip light to create ambiance lighting for an enjoyable viewing experience. Easily install on the back of your TV by cutting to size and attaching with included brackets. Effortlessly control and customize with the award-winning Hue app.

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Product highlights

  • Gradient wall-washing effects
  • RGBWWIC technology
  • Chromasync precision color matching
  • Suitable for TVs up to 65"
  • Sync device and Hue app required
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Specifications

Bulb characteristics

  • Form factor

    14.5mm*6mm*2500mm

Design and finishing

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

String light/Lightstrip

Packaging dimensions and weight

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other