Smart control for traditional lights

Three pendant lights fitted with non-smart bulbs glowing in white light.

Get smart control for your traditional non-smart lights with wired wall switches and smart plug.
Bring your non-smart lights into your Philips Hue ecosystem for effortless control with the Hue app, voice control, and automations.

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A Philips Hue smart plug in white.

Smart plug

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How to install wired switches

Compare the switches

Use our handy guide to see which switches fit your needs. As well as switches for non-smart lights, we’ve also included our two wall switches specially designed for Hue smart lights to give a full overview .

Wired on/off switch

1 and 2 channel

Wired dimmer switch

1 channel

Wired wall switch

-

Wall switch

Battery

Supported lights

Traditional lights 
Traditional dimmable lights 
Smart lights
Smart lights

Bridge required

No, but limited functionality
No but limited functionality
Yes
Yes

Wiring

Neutral wire required
Works with or without neutral wire
Neutral wire required
No neutal wire required

Power source

Mains
Mains
Mains
Battery (5+ years)

Switch compatibility

Rocker, toggle, push-button
Rocker, toggle, push-button
Rocker, toggle, push-button
Rocker, toggle, push-button

Channels

1- or 2 channel
1 channel
n.a.
n.a.

Dimensions

41 x 37 x 15 mm
41 x 37 x 17 mm
41 x 37 x 17 mm
43 x 38 x 10 mm

Dimming

No
Yes
Yes
Yes

Matter support

Yes (as a light)
Yes (as a light)
Yes, via Bridge only
Yes, via Bridge only

Bluetooth

Yes
Yes
No
No

Smart control bestsellers

25% off with code GOAL25
Smart plug

Smart plug

$37.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Hue Tap Switch Mini White

Hue Tap Switch Mini White

$54.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Hue Tap Switch Mini Black

Hue Tap Switch Mini Black

$54.99

Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

$54.99

25% off with code GOAL25
Smart button

Smart button

$32.99

See all products

Real-life lighting ideas

Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning setups, colorful creations, and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue

image by inex_studio_home containing Furniture, Table, Blue, Chair, Interior design

@inex_studio_home

image by livingby.md containing Property, Table, Wood, Interior design, Lighting

@livingby.md

image by jellinadetmar containing Lighting, Interior design, Floor, Wall, Flooring

@jellinadetmar

image by Neil Walker containing Furniture, Light, Building, Table, Lighting

@Neil Walker

See what Hue can do...

A woman at a front door communicating through a Hue wired video doorbell in black.

Home security

A woman dancing on a patio under Hue Festavia globe string lights glowing in different colors

Outdoor

A cluster of four pendant lights fitted with Philips Hue Filament bulbs glowing in warm white light.

Mood lighting

A woman gaming on her TV with an immersive entertainment lighting setup glowing in red, orange, and white smart light.

Entertainment

A bed softly light with a Signe gradient table lamp glowing in blue and orange smart light.

Strip lights

Philips Hue smart control FAQs

Does the Wall Switch Module require a battery?

Should I choose a smart bulb or smart switch?

What do I do with my regular switches?

What happens if someone turns off the light switch?

What if I have a physical dimmer switch instead of a light switch?

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