Get smart control for your traditional non-smart lights with wired wall switches and smart plug.
Bring your non-smart lights into your Philips Hue ecosystem for effortless control with the Hue app, voice control, and automations.
Smart control for traditional lights
Get smart control for your traditional non-smart lights with wired wall switches and smart plug.
Compare the switches
Use our handy guide to see which switches fit your needs. As well as switches for non-smart lights, we’ve also included our two wall switches specially designed for Hue smart lights to give a full overview .
Supported lights
Bridge required
Wiring
Power source
Switch compatibility
Channels
Dimensions
Dimming
Matter support
Bluetooth
Smart control bestsellers
Smart plug
$37.99
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
$30.99
Hue Tap Switch Mini White
$54.99
Hue Tap Switch Mini Black
$54.99
Tap dial switch
$54.99
Smart button
$32.99
Real-life lighting ideas
Get inspiration from other Hue fans! Visit @philipshue on Instagram to see stunning setups, colorful creations, and bright ideas. Share yours with #philipshue
@inex_studio_home
@livingby.md
@jellinadetmar
@Neil Walker