Bundle: 4 color-capable 75 W bulbs + Hue dimmer switch + wall switch module

In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W) Suitable for most fixtures, this starter kit E26 smart LED bulb let you bring smart light anywhere in your home. Instantly set the mood with millions of shades of white and color light. As bright as a 75 W bulb. Starter kit: 4 E26 smart bulbs (75 W)

1 x Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model) Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home. Dimmer Switch (latest model)