The slim dual zone downlight combines powerful direct light for everyday tasks with a soft ambiance backlight in one elegant fixture, giving you two zones of beautifully balanced light from a single downlight. Its slim design installs easily into almost any ceiling, including bathrooms thanks to its water-resistant, moistureproof design. Control the direct light and ambiance backlight independently with warm-to-cool white light, millions of colors, and a gentle, low-glare night light for added comfort. Enjoy full-spectrum daylight, ultra-low dimming of the direct light down to 0.2%, and Chromasync technology for perfectly matched colors across multiple Hue lights. Get effortless control with the Hue app, smart switches, or voice commands using a compatible smart assistant. Unlock even more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge, including away-from-home control, automations, and Mimic Presence. Matter compatibility brings seamless connectivity with other smart home devices.

Dual direct and indirect light

Up to 1230 lumens

Full-spectrum daylight 1000-20000K

Ultra-low dimming to 0.2%

Chromasync precision color matching