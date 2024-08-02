Sale
Play light bar white (2-pack) + Bridge Pro
Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play light bars in white and a Hue Bridge Pro. Smart ambient lighting for TV, gaming, or decor with optimal control.
Current price is $247.48, original price is $274.98
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Wash the wall with light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in white. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
Product information
Product information
Bundles you might like
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99