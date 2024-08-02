In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space. Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips. Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch