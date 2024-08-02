Support
Close up of front of Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge Pro

Sale

Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge Pro

Enhance your rooms with the Hue Ambiance gradient lightstrip, extension, and Bridge Pro. Get beautiful blends of customizable color that bring any space to life with smart control via the Hue app.

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Outdoor strip light
  • Easy to install yourself
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch

Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.

Gradient lightstrip extension 40 inch
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

Bundles you might like

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$241.99

Sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

$197.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A19 - E26 smart bulb

$43.99

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

$48.99

Sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

$48.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$109.99

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$43.99

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Shop Bridge bundles
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay