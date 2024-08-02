Sale
Lightstrip + Bridge Pro
Transform your space with a Hue Lightstrip and Bridge Pro. Smart control, customizable colors, and seamless integration for any room.
Current price is $247.48, original price is $274.98
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Flexible and extendable
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- AI-powered Bridge Pro features
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x LIGHTSTRIPS Solo lightstrip 33 feet
Transform your home and mood with a brilliant lighting experience. Easy to install, the 33-foot Philips Hue Solo lightstrip provides 1700 lumens of stunning light output to make your home brighter. Illuminated by RGBWW LEDs, this lightstrip creates pure color and pure white light. It's designed with safety in mind. Allowing you to interact with the light strip comfortably. Every Philips Hue lightstrip comes with a 2-year guarantee.Solo lightstrip 33 feet
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
