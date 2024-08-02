Support
Close up of front of Lightstrip + Bridge Pro

Sale

Lightstrip + Bridge Pro

Transform your space with a Hue Lightstrip and Bridge Pro. Smart control, customizable colors, and seamless integration for any room.

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Flexible and extendable
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • AI-powered Bridge Pro features
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of LIGHTSTRIPS Solo lightstrip 33 feet

1 x LIGHTSTRIPS Solo lightstrip 33 feet

Transform your home and mood with a brilliant lighting experience. Easy to install, the 33-foot Philips Hue Solo lightstrip provides 1700 lumens of stunning light output to make your home brighter. Illuminated by RGBWW LEDs, this lightstrip creates pure color and pure white light. It's designed with safety in mind. Allowing you to interact with the light strip comfortably. Every Philips Hue lightstrip comes with a 2-year guarantee.

Solo lightstrip 33 feet
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

Specifications

Product information

Bundles you might like

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$241.99

Sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

$197.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A19 - E26 smart bulb

$43.99

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

$48.99

Sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

$48.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$109.99

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$43.99

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Shop Bridge bundles
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay