Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 55" + Bridge Pro
Upgrade movie nights with the Hue Gradient lightstrip for 55" TVs and Hue Bridge Pro. Dynamic, immersive backlighting synced to your screen.
Current price is $317.88, original price is $373.98
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
- Sync Box required for content syncing
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 55” to 60” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
Product information
Product information
Bundles you might like
Sale
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99