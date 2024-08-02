In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 55” to 60” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts. Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz. Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K