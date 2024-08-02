Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65" + sync box + Bridge Pro
Transform your 65'' TV and make viewing immersive with a Hue Lightstrip, Sync Box & Bridge Pro. Enjoy surround lighting that reacts to on-screen content.
Current price is $663.82, original price is $780.97
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
Experience the thrill of the theater at home with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. Get multiple colors of light that react to the content on your screen. Attach to 65” to 70” wall-mounted or standing TVs with the included mounts.Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro
Specifications
Product information
Product information
Bundles you might like
Hue
Motion sensor
$48.99