*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Play light bar (White) + 2x extension
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bars in white. This bundle includes a Play light bar (power supply) and two extension packs in white.
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- White and color light