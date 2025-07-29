Support
Close up of front of Bundle: Play light bar (White) + extension

Sale

Bundle: Play light bar (White) + extension

Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bars in white. This bundle includes a Play light bar (power supply) and extension pack in white.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Instant wireless dimming
  • Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
  • White and color light
View all product specs
Find your product manual

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay