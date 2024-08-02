Support
Close up of front of Signe floor lamp in black + Bridge Pro

Sale

Signe floor lamp in black + Bridge Pro

Create a beautiful ambiance in any room with the Hue Signe floor lamp in Black and get smart control with the Hue Bridge Pro. Dynamic gradient lighting with sleek, modern design.

  • Buy now and pay later with Klarna
  • Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
  • Free Returns for 30 Days
  • 2 Year Warranty

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Sync lights to your TV screen
  • Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
View all product specs

In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Signe gradient floor lamp

Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish black design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

Signe gradient floor lamp
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

Bundles you might like

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Sale
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$241.99

Sale
Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

$197.99

A19 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

A19 - E26 smart bulb

$43.99

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

Hue White Ambiance Filament

ST19 Edison - E26 smart bulb

$48.99

Sale
Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

$48.99

Sale
GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White and color ambiance

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$109.99

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

Hue White

GU10 - smart spotlight - (2-pack)

$43.99

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Shop Bridge bundles
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay