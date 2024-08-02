Complement your home’s decor with the slim, stylish black design of the gradient Signe floor lamp, which blends multiple colors together to paint the walls with a unique gradient of light.

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.